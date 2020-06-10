Siouxnami Waterpark to open for summer 2020

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Center’s Siouxnami Waterpark is set to open for the summer on June 12.

The waterpark in Sioux Center is opening after Governor Kim Reynolds’ announced Wednesday that swimming pools can reopen for the summer, lifting restrictions put in place responding to the pandemic.

Waterpark users are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. In addition, staff is increasing sanitation practices at the waterpark, with a staff member dedicated to sanitizing surfaces.

Siouxnami will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. On Monday through Friday, the 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. hour is reserved for membership holders and their guests. Siouxnami will also be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“We are looking forward to seeing kids, adults, families come enjoy the waterpark. We’re thankful we get to open and get to do more things in general. We’re glad we can offer Siouxnami Waterpark as a place to enjoy safe, wholesome fun,” All Seasons Center Director Dave Ruter said.

The waterpark features a water zip line, a lazy river, a variety of water slides, and a life-sized floating alligator. Siouxnami Waterpark also offers fun for all ages from a climbing wall over the water, alow and high diving boards, indoor and outdoor pools, a concession stand, and lots of space to enjoy the sun and water.

Siouxnami Waterpark is a recipient of the Iowa Tourism Awards’ 2020 Outstanding Attraction honor and is part of Sioux Center’s All Seasons Center, at 770 7th Street NE, Sioux Center. All Seasons Center opened for its first season in 2020.