Siouxnami Waterpark to have staff, customer safety policies in place

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – As Siouxnami Waterpark prepares to reopen for the 2020 season, they will be implementing many safety policies so everyone can enjoy a summer of fun.

Sioux Center officials and the All Seasons Center Management team have developed policies and procedures in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considerations, to help provide a safe and fun swim environment in and around the water.

All Seasons Center has implemented policies for staff and customers.

The staff policies include:

Employees will be required to have a no-touch temperature taken when they arrive at work. If their temperature is above 100 degrees, they will be sent home until they are fever-free for 24 hours.

Employees who appear to have symptoms of COVID-19 (like a fever, cough, or shortness of breath) upon arrival at work or who become sick during the day should immediately be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors and sent home.

Lifeguards will not be required to wear a mask, but masks will be available and can be worn if they would like.

Each staff member will have their own hip pack with PPE, including hand sanitizer, gloves, and a breathing barrier.

Concession stand attendants will be required to wear a mask. They will also be required to wear gloves while handling any food.

The front desk attendant will have a sneeze barrier in place.

If any employee tests positive for COVID-19, the All Seasons Center will inform fellow employees of their possible exposure in the workplace, but maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The All Seasons Center will also instruct fellow employees about how to proceed based on the CDC Public Health Recommendations for Community-Related Exposure.

The customer policies include:

The first hour of the day (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) Monday through Friday will be limited to members only, and the option to bring a guest.

The park asks that if people are not feeling well or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

All visitors are encouraged to follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines at all times.

Life jackets, inner tubes, and deck chairs will be cleaned and sanitized at the end of each day. If customers would like any of these items disinfected before use, the park has dedicated disinfecting staff that will disinfect the equipment.

Deck chairs will be sectioned in groups of two or three and spaced six feet apart and must maintain spacing.

Visitors are allowed to bring their own lounge chairs to use.

The park encourages youth guests to bring beach towels or beach pads for use on the deck and grass areas throughout the waterpark.

Bathrooms, locker rooms, door handles, hand-rails, concessions areas, and high touch areas will be cleaned and disinfected at least once an hour throughout the day by the dedicated disinfecting staff.

Disinfectant spray and paper towels will be available for use from the concession stand.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk, concession stand, and near the outside bathrooms.

All concessions will be single-use items. Refillable souvenir cups will not be allowed to be passed into the concession stand to be refilled. Staff will fill a disposable cup to five to the customer at the discounted rate and the guests can pour the drink into their own souvenir cup.

Anyone who is sick or refuses to follow the guidelines put in place will be required to leave the facility.

The waterpark has also implemented some safety guidelines for their attractions, including the slide tower, zipline and high dive tower, and the lazy river. Those guidelines are listed below:

Slide tower guidelines:

Customers will maintain all six-foot social distancing rules while waiting in line by staying three steps away from the next person.

Customers will participate one slider at a time, or two family members on a double tube together.

The park asks that customers do not swap inner tubes while in line.

Zip-line and high dive tower guidelines:

Customers will maintain all six-foot social distancing rules while waiting in line.

The line for the zipline and high dive will begin on the ground, the next person in line may use the steps when the patron in front of them uses the feature.

Lazy river guidelines:

Customers will maintain all six-foot social distancing rules while participating.

There will be a limit of 60 inner tubes/customers in the lazy river at one time. Once the limit of 60 tubes/customers has been met, customers must wait until someone leaves the river in order to use the river.

The park said it’s the personal responsibility of each guest to follow the guidelines set in place as you swim at your own risk. They ask that if you are sick or have a health condition that puts you or the public at risk to please stay home.

They’re asking for the public’s understanding during this season and to please be respectful of their staff members as they’re following the guidelines the park has put in place.

The park would like guests to know that if they have suggestions, concerns, or questions about general operations or complaints to please seek the supervisor or management. Supervisors will be wearing a blue shirt or blue swimsuit.

All the policies in place will be re-evaluated on July 1, and could change at any time.

