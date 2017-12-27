Siouxland’s year in Agriculture

It was somewhat an unusual year for agriculture.

Farmers saw just about every type of weather conditions from too wet, to too dry.

You may recall planting was delayed for a few weeks due to the cool and wet conditions during April.

Then by mid-May, mother nature finally cooperated with farmers and provided much needed warmer temperatures.

Joel DeJong, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crops Specialist said nearly 25 percent of the state’s corn crop was planted within one week.

“There’s been estimates that we’re planting well over a million acres a day in Iowa. Probably closer to a million and a half, if you do the math. Maybe even close to two million acres a day. We’re making tremendous progress,” said DeJong.

Farmers were able to get a good start with their crops, and things were looking fairly decent through mid-June.

Unfortunately, for many farmers in western Plymouth County a wide-spread hail storm damaged the corn and soybean crops.

Akron farmer Randy Kroksh describes his corn and soybean fields following that hail storm.

“It severely damaged our bean crop and our corn crop. Apparently there was a lot of wind and a lot of sharp hail. At home we were getting quarter-size to dime-size hail. And at my west place over there, they were getting golf ball size hail. And it stripped the corn up pretty bad to where there is hardly any leaves left, and just left stems. Corn was getting close to around waist high, I guess. The beans were getting rows filled in on 15 inch rows, and now there’s no leaves left on them,” said Kroksh.

Despite the hail storm, many farmers were not getting any moisture during the crucial growing and pollination periods of the crop.

In Le Mars, there was no significant rainfall between May 22nd and July 25th.

DeJong commented in early August the corn was under stress because of the lack of moisture.

“You know we’ve had very spotty rainfall, and we’ve seen the conditions be very spotty across northwest Iowa. I have some producers that I’ve talked to in the nine counties that I work, that tell me that corn still looks pretty promising. But then again, yesterday I was in a field in the morning, it actually looks like…well the real question they are asking is how soon can I cut it for silage? Because a lot of those ears didn’t pollinate. The leaves were fired fairly high. So, it just depends on your neighborhood. Did you catch rain? Also, other stresses…corn on corn looks tougher. Where we had compaction issues, it certainly looks tougher. Other things that caused some rooting problems early, because we didn’t have rain in late May and well into June. Normally, we would get root systems that look better than they did, and we’re paying a price for that at this stage of the game,” said DeJong.

Then in mid-August through September, the rains returned, and when farmers were able to harvest their crops in October and November, many farmers were surprised at the better than expected yields.

Doug Schuur with the Farmer’s Cooperative Elevator in Craig said the corn was of excellent quality.

“Corn harvest…just about everybody is pleasantly surprised. Can’t figure out where the bushels are coming from. Test weights have been very good, right around 60 pound (per bushel) corn. Moisture wise, corn averages anywhere from 15 up to about 19 (percent) right now. Corn quality is is phenomenal. We have extremely heavy corn. Its just beautiful looking corn, and its hard to believe we are getting this type of yield,” said Schuur.

Joel DeJong believes farmers were able to get a decent harvest this year, mainly due to the surplus of moisture that was able to be built up early in the season, and that moisture helped carry the crops through the dry period of June through early August.

The official crop yield production report will be issued by the USDA in mid-January.

