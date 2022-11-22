SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Clay County Fair in Spencer was able to prove that its slogan was spot on during an award show by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

According to a release from the Clay County Fair, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) 2022 Virtual Awards Show presented 10 awards to the Clay County Fair, the most awards won in a single year.

“These awards are all due to the hard work of our Board of Directors, staff, sponsors, partners, and volunteers,” said Fair and Events Center CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Jeremy Parsons, “It is an honor to receive this recognition from our peers in the fair industry.”

The release stated that the IAFE awards program provides member fairs the opportunity to compete based on exhibits, agriculture, sponsorship, non-fair events, and communications.

Member fairs are split into five divisions based on attendance and entries are judged based on set criteria. Judges include industry professionals from inside and outside of the IAFE membership.

Awards won by the Fair and Events Center according to the release are as follows:

Judy Hemphill’s agricultural individual photos won two third-place awards. Hemphill’s competitive exhibit single photo also took third place.

Another agricultural exhibit won first place by FFA Day.

FFA Day was the overall champion of Division three for the best agricultural entry.

Caliber Creative developed several types of advertisements that won five total awards. The radio commercial took first place, the flat promotional ad took second place, and the folded promotional ad also took second place. The television commercial and the online advertisements each took third place during the awards.