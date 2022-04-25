SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the seventh year, Siouxlanders were treated to some rock-n-roll for a cure Sunday!

The 7th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert took place at Anthem in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The event benefits Siouxland families dealing with ALS while honoring Siouxlanders Daryl Austin and Jerry Barcus, who both suffered from the disease.

The event was free, and it featured local bands and a silent auction. The event was named after Pete Goede, and his friend spoke about how the benefit helps the community.

“Have to deal with trying to stay alive every day of your life. Pete lost upper body, so he had no arms. If he sat in a chair, he couldn’t get up by himself. He needed lift chairs. There’s an endless list of needs out there,” said Eric Boetger.

The event wrapped up around 8 p.m. on Sunday.