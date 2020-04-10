Siouxland’s Remarkable Woman winner receives prize package, airfare vouchers due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The COVID-19 outbreak changed plans for many Americans, including a trip to New York for Siouxland’s Remarkable Woman.

In February, KCAU 9 introduced Siouxlanders to Monica Venesky, a Sioux City woman who last her eyesight and now works as a rehab teacher at the Iowa Department for the Blind.

The New York trip with other remarkable winners was canceled due to the coronavirus, so Monica received a prize package and vouchers for airfare.

Monica said she’s looking forward to taking the trip with her husband as soon as they can.

“Our boys are 17 and 19, and we were really looking forward to this trip because we’ve never once – since they were born – been away together by ourselves. That made it a little more disappointing, but we’ll get over it, I guess,” Venesky said.

The Remarkable Woman spotlight was part of Nexstar Media’s National Awareness Campaign.