Siouxland’s record-breaking cold comes to an end

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Over the last few days, cold weather settled in the region, and it was so cold that many areas broke records for 3 days in a row.

Sioux City saw records broken for 4 days. Some of those records had been in place for over 100 years.

Sioux City set a new low max temperature record from October 24-26,. Those new records were 32°, 29°, and 27° for each day respectively.

They also set new low minimum temperature records from October 24-27. Those new records were 15°, 18°, 15°, and 8° for each day respectively.

On the 25th, Sioux City also had 4.2 inches of snow for the day, shattering the previous record of .7″ set in 1918.

Although Norfolk didn’t have as an eventful of a stretch of cold weather, they managed to tie record low temperatures for 3 days and set a new snowfall record of 4 inches for October 26; the previous record being 2.7 inches set in 1997.

Sioux Falls only broke their low minimum temperature on October 25 at 11°, but they were close on a few other days.

Sioux Falls also set 2 new record snow accumulation totals, .8″ on October 24 and 3″ on October 25.

The record cold days are finally over, as we begin to see temperatures slowly climb into the 40’s and 50’s throughout the week.