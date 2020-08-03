Siouxland piano prodigy returns to share his music

James Gates is now 14 years old and continues to spend hours perfecting his music abilities. He says though COVID made this year different than what he expected he has still been able to share his love for music.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday morning one of Siouxland’s most gifted youngsters shared his talents at the First Presbyterian Church.

James Gates is now 14-years-old and continues to spend hours perfecting his musical abilities. He says even though COVID made this year different than what he expected, he has still been able to share his love for music.

“Even the composers who compose these pieces…they, too, had to go through hardships. They had to go through things hard as well and their music. Really they are expressing trying to bring a little happiness to themselves. I think when I play this music I try to interpret it that way and try to actually bring comfort to everybody else because music can bring everybody together,” said James.

Gates has been sharing his love for music in Siouxland for years. While he attends a prestigious prep school in Pennsylvania (The Haverford School) for gifted youngsters, he comes back to his hometown of Moville every summer to share his love of music locally.

“This is where I had my childhood and I liked it here. I’m there learning so much and I want to bring it back here and share what I’ve learned with others, too. I guess…bring the knowledge to everyone here,” said James.

James says he loves touring Siouxland churches in the summer, lifting up the spirits of many through his music, and inspiring the younger generation.

“With my little brother, me and him play together sometimes and we just had a great time with music, and in our own household. But other children have called me and thanked me for saying that I have sparked interest in them for music,” said James.

“When he plays there is this cool musical feeling in my mind so I continue playing when I hear him,” said Noah Gates, James’ younger brother.

James said while he wasn’t able to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York this year as he did in 2019, he still continues to make the most of his love for music despite COVID-19.

“I treat all of my performances about the same…trying to get it at a good level to be able to play for everyone…just sharing music with everyone, it brings me that great feeling and I really enjoy doing it,” said James.

James plans to continue touring around some Siouxland churches this summer, and because of COVID-19, he has also uploaded some performances to YouTube.