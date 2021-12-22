SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage routes might vary during the holiday season throughout Siouxland.

Look at the list below to see if there are any changes to your area.

Sioux City

The City of Sioux City Environmental Services said they will run regular trash pickup schedules on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Gill Hauling can be contacted at 712-279-0151.

Aside from regular trash, some might be wondering: where do I take my Christmas tree?

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 14, trees will be accepted when set out on the curbs in Sioux City. The trees need to have decorations removed and be cut into four-foot-long chunks.

Don’t live directly in Sioux City? No worries! The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is allowing drop-offs in their lower parking lot through Jan. 17.

South Sioux City

South Sioux City said there will be no changes in garbage pickup from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 to Dec. 31. Western Disposal’s phone number is 402-494-7071.

Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films aren’t recyclable. Cardboard, wrapping paper, and rigid plastics are allowed to be recycled, however.