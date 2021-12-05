Siouxland’s creative side: Art SUX displays local pieces

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local artists used Saturday as a chance to show off their latest pieces.



Artists at the Art SUX studios and gallery opened their doors to the public and other local artists to share their work.

Siouxlanders could tour member studios and see pop up artists in the gallery. Organizers said showing art in person is important in succeeding.

“I think the best an artist can do to get more success is to just show their stuff, and it’s one thing to share your work online, another thing to come out in public, and set up your stuff, and talk to people,” said Event Coordinator Jessica Hammond.



The Art SUX gallery is open 7 days a week, and many of the artists spend their Saturdays in the space.