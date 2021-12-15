SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Perhaps you’ve have noticed, siouxlandproud.com has a new look and feel. It’s designed to make it easier to find the news, weather and sports you need.

Our team has spent months working on this new design, for you, and we want to know what you think about it. Send us your feedback on this form and ask your questions, tell us what you like, and what is most important to you.

Some of the exciting things you will find include a clean design with more news and less clutter and better video that’s easier to find.

KCAU 9 is proud to be one of the first sites in Nexstar to share this new look. Because of that, development is ongoing and changes will come. This is your opportunity to weigh-in on what you like and what you don’t on the new desktop and mobile experience.

Share your thoughts with us