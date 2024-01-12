SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Friday’s winter storm caused many businesses to close their doors for the day or even for the weekend. However, some people still had to battle the weather and head to work.

“There’s snow everywhere and the snow hasn’t stopped all night,” Sioux City resident Jill Stamey said.

Drilling Pharmacy was one of several businesses in Sioux City to keep their doors open despite the weather, allowing people to brave the cold for their medication.

“We’ve had kind of a trickle of customers,” Bill Drilling with the pharmacy said. “They’re basically saying it’s cold, the roads are bad, but they’re glad we’re here for them,”

Instead of staying open until 6 p.m., Drilling Pharmacy closed three hours early to ensure workers could make it home safely and customers could still receive their medication.

“Well, since we’re a pharmacy, we feel it’s our obligation to make our best attempt to get our pharmacy open for our community,” Drilling said. “We want to be sure we’re here to take care of people, and you know people still need their medication no matter what the weather is like outside.”

Since 2019, Jill Stamey has delivered groceries to the Sioux City community through an app called Shipt. She does the delivery service on the side to generate extra income and has continued to do so during this week’s winter weather. Today, though, was the exception.

“I’ve seen a few requests out there, but because I have to go to work today I wasn’t able to do it.” Stamey said. “If I had a four wheel drive i probably would’ve gone out this morning, but it’s hard. I don’t want to wreck.”

Stamey told KCAU 9 that the delivery service put out a warning Friday for drivers to stay home and to not risk the road if they’re not comfortable.

“I know Sioux City very well, but the hills… and you never know when you’re going to get stuck,” Stamey said. “But I want to make sure the main drags are plowed, or at least pretty good.”

If you have no need to leave your house, stay home, as conditions aren’t set to improve in Siouxland.