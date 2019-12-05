Siouxlanders will soon be impacted by food stamp changes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-The new changes could soon be impacting people right here in Siouxland by limiting access to food stamps. The change could force more people to turn to local food pantries for help.

The Food Bank of Siouxland has already had a record-breaking month this year. In October they gave out more than 275,000 pounds of food to local food pantries.

Now with the new U.S.D.A changes to food stamps, they could continue to break records heading into the new year.

“So the demand at those food pantries will go up and that’s going to mean those partners that are operating those pantries are going to look at us at the food bank and say I’m going to need more from you all,” said Linda Scheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

In Iowa, there are more than 300,000 people receiving financial assistance from the food assistance also known SNAP.

If more people are needing assistance from their local food pantries, then the Food Bank of Siouxland will need to start asking for more donations and financial assistance to support that increase.

“So with the impact were anticipating for this rural change happening in 2020. I know that we need to find more ways to have more products available so the pantries continue to meet the demand,” said Scheid.

The next step for the Food Bank is to reach out to the Department of Public Health to know exactly how many people will loss snap benefits in the area.

The Food Bank shares that they may need to start looking for an increase in donations from their partners to make sure no one in Siouxland goes hungry.