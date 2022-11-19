SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Supporters of Ronald McDonald House were seeing red Friday night.

The non-profit’s annual Red Shoe Shindig filled the Courtyard by Marriott downtown. The event helps provide funding that allows the organization to help alleviate some financial burdens for families with sick children in the hospital by providing a comfortable home away from home.

The event started at 6 p.m. with a silent auction with dinner and a live auction starting 7:15 p.m.

“To know that everybody in the local areas comes together to support those families in need is really heartwarming to know that we have that support. It’s what gives us the need and drive to support those families, the people that come out and help us help others,” said Jamie Meehan, RMHC board member.

The Ronald McDonald House Family of the Year was recognized.