SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Sioux City didn’t let the weekend warmth get in the way of raising awareness for Alzheimer’s.

More than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people with Alzheimer’s and there are nearly 100,000 caregivers.

Sunday, dozens of volunteers and participants came together and the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux City Riverfront for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For over five years, this event has taken place to raise awareness and funds for research, support, and care.

“It’s overwhelmingly exciting, you know we had increased attendance this year from last yeaar that are registered already,” said Walk Manager Jessica Duncan. “So, hoping for a bigger event, more awareness for it, and hoping that we can hit our $70,000 goal.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.