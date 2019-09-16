Siouxlanders walk for those who can’t during the ALS Associations annual walk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — ALS is a debilitating disease that impacts muscle function. On Sunday, Siouxlanders walked for those who can’t.

Down by the riverfront, around 300 people came out to raise money and show support at the ALS Association’s annual walk. They raised over $15,000 for the association and brought awareness to the devastating condition.

“I hope that the families that come out. Some of these families their loved one, unfortunately, has passed away and some families come out multiple years after they’ve passed away to continue to fundraise, to continue to raise money to find a cure for ALS so no other family has to live with this disease,” said Cassidy Gomez the Development Coordinator.

While some of the money raised by the walk goes to research, around 80 percent stays right here to support those affected locally by ALS.