Siouxlanders voice their input on proposed Cone Park bike trails

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The public got a chance to weigh in on a proposed project to develop a trail system for mountain bikers and pedestrians.

The input meeting was held at the Cone Park Lodge Wednesday night. A few dozen bike enthusiasts were on hand to listen in about the development of the trails that will be added in around Cone Park, creating a recreational amenity for not only for visitors but for the community.

“So what we see with our local trails is they’re very difficult, people are very intimidated when they are first trying to learn. But this trail is to get people in the sport and to keep them there,” said Jay Chesterman, a mountain bike advocate

“It’s really exciting we already got a great destination in the winter with Cone Park. The ice skating and tubing, and now to have a huge summer destination and draw, it’s going to be fantastic for the community,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Recreation Director

Anyone who was unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting but would like to add their input can do so here.