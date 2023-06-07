SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Over the past few weeks, many Siouxlanders have begun speaking out against the improper maintenance of a local cemetery.

City officials have received many complaints about conditions at the Memorial Park Cemetery, and this is not the first time the problem has been brought up.

“It’s the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Janie Pavlushik, who started the Memorial Park Cemetery petition.

When going to mourn at a loved one’s grave, the last thing anyone would want to see is an unmaintained cemetery.

“When you drove in here you bounce all over the place, and we drove down one road that had probably 30 potholes that have not been repaired, we showed you the water supply is not here. Actually pulled one, turned one on pulled it right out of the ground. And the walkways aren’t kept up , there’s a lot of weeds out here that could be sprayed, and also just mowing it,” said Dennis Butler, the Woodbury County finance/budget director.

In 2000, Susan Ahlquist and her family buried their father in Memorial Park Cemetery. She says the care graves get has changed since then.

“As a family of five we come out here quite frequently just taking care of our lots right here, for the main fact that we don’t have the perpetual care that should be going on,” said Susan Ahlquist, a concerned citizen.

In 2015, when Susan Alquist’s mother passed away, the family had concerns about burying her in the same cemetery.

“We were starting to get skeptical at that point, but mom needed to be laid to rest next to dad. We have taken care of the grave as we would expect too, and cleaning our markers and things like that, that’s our responsibility. But actually to be out here mowing, putting lawn care down, that should not be our responsibility,” said Alquist.

The Alquist family are among hundreds of Siouxlanders frustrated with Memorial Park Cemetery. A petition urging Everstory Partners to address the cemetery’s condition has gathered nearly 2,400 signatures.

Janie Pavlushik, who started the petition, hopes it gets the attention from the Pennsylvania-based Everstory Partners, which owns the cemetery.

“The people that are buried here can’t speak for themselves any longer, the people that bought into this park years, and years, and years ago were promised that this park would not come to this situation and it has. Which is our job to make sure that we speak for those people and all of us that will be buried here someday,” said Pavlushik.

Because it’s a privately-owned cemetery, Woodbury County officials aren’t able to address the cemetery’s conditions.

“It really boils down to insurance division with the state of Iowa down Des Moines, getting on these people and also the people putting the pressure on the corporation get something done out here,” said Butler.

We reached out to EverStory Partners for a chance to talk about the complaints. However, we never received a response.