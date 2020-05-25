Siouxlanders visit local cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers

Even though a traditional ceremony didn't take place at Memorial Park this year due to COVID 19. Members of Legion 697 came out to honor fallen veterans.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With COVID-19 continuing to impact everyday life for many, some Siouxlanders safely set out to honor those who have fallen in service.

“Delighted. I was delighted to be able to come here, and it didn’t matter if it was raining or not I was doing to be here,” said Judy Shelton.

For Judy Shelton honoring the many who have fallen each Memorial Day is personal.

“Between my husband and I, we put in 46 years of the military. I’m an army nurse. I have a passion for the flag, and it’s the least I can do,” said Shelton.

Shelton said having served herself, coming out to the Memorial Park Cemetery during the holiday is crucial.

“This is my country, I need to support it. I need to show others what it takes to support it so we can have it tomorrow and the next generation and the following generation,” said Shelton.

Even though a traditional ceremony didn’t take place at Memorial Park this year due to COVID-19, members of Legion 697 came out to honor fallen veterans. Siouxlanders parked their cars in the cemetery silently reflecting on those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Despite whatever the conditions are, they are always in our heart and our mind and this is just some little way that we can remember those men and women,” said Rene Lapierre with Legion 697.

Rene Lapierre’s family served our country generation after generation.

“This is an important day as my dad is gone, and I can’t be at his grave today. So as I stand out here and look and know about the over 4,000 veterans that are buried here, it’s a special place in my heart,” said Lapierre.