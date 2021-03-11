Siouxlanders unemployed in 2020 could receive tax-free benefit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed by President Biden Thursday includes tax cuts to low and middle-income families who were unemployed in 2020.

According to the Department of Labor, more than 40 million people filed for unemployment in 2020.

Unemployment benefits are generally counted as taxable income but for 2020, that’s not necessarily the case.

A provision added by the ARPA makes some unemployment benefits tax free.

“If the couple’s adjusted gross income is 150 or under they can get their first 10,200 of unemployment tax-free,” tax preparer Angie Anderson said.

Anderson said that $10,200 is per household. If you file single and made less than $75,000, the benefit is the same.

“Basically what that means if you’ve already filed your taxes, you would have already, that would have already been considered taxable income to you when your taxes were filed. So now what we have to think about is how do we fix this,” Anderson said.

Heather Barker was unemployed for some of 2020.

“We filed our taxes already,” Barker said.

Anderson said people like Barker will need to file an amendment to their return to take advantage of the credit.

“I got a phone call from our wonderful tax guy that the bill has passed and he was going to have to do an amendment to our taxes to get the extra money back due to the unemployment not being taxable at $10,200,” Barker said.

Anderson said right now the unemployment benefit only affects your federal tax return.

It’s still unclear if the credit will be added at the state level.

Anderson adds you have three years to file an amendment and she recommends if you’re not sure if you qualify, ask a tax professional.