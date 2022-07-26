SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Mega Millions has hit its 3rd highest jackpot it’s ever had with $830 million out for grabs it has some wondering what they would do if they had that money.

“It’s a lot of money to do with,” said Zachary Pheles. “Maybe buy a few cars, I’m into cars, trucks. So maybe a decent side garage with a few vehicles. That’d be fun.”

While some think of the here and now and what they’d do, others look ahead. One person said if he won the money, he’d set it up for the future.

“I’d try and set for my future kids and stuff, so like I can pay for their college tuition,” said Aidan Knop.

When acquiring such a large sum of money, some people are gonna look for someone to help manage their new wealth. KCAU 9 spoke with the CEO of EFS Group Wealth Management and he said some winners spend their money immediately.

“I think all experts and everybody, all advisors and everything are in an agreement on one thing. and that is you don’t go out on a wild spending spree. You take some time to let it settle in and you talk to some people that know more than you do about what’s the best thing to do with that newfound wealth,” said Marc Geels.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are set to be revealed tonight at 10 p.m.