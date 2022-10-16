SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 50 people took the Polar Plunge in Leeds during a fundraiser on Saturday.

For 17 years, local Special Olympics supporters have taken the cold plunge to raise money to keep local athletes in competition.

The brisk 50-degree water didn’t stop more than 70 costumed jumpers from hitting the water.

“[…] It’s really neat to be able to say that you have done it and they are freezing for a reason because the money raised supports Special Olympics here in Sioux City,” said Special Olympics Parent Kathleen Rasmussen.

All the money raised at the Polar Plunge goes toward year-round competitions for our local Special Olympics athletes.