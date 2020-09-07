Siouxlanders take to the great outdoors to celebrate Labor Day

Families said for Labor Day weekend it feels great getting to relax in the great outdoors.

PONCA, Neb (KCAU)– Families said for Labor Day weekend, it feels great getting to relax in the great outdoors.

“We absolutely had a great time. I think Ponca is known for how beautiful it is and there is a lot of activities and even though not all activities are going, there is still a ton of great stuff to do, so we have had a very busy and great weekend,” said Shannon Grotrian, who went camping Labor day weekend.

“It’s a long weekend and the weather was really nice, so we decided to hook the camper up and come down and enjoy the river and do a little fishing and sightseeing here at a state park,” said Phill Neuhalfen, from Carol, Nebraska.

Labor day weekend is bringing large crowds of campers ready to have a good time.

“As big as this park is, it was packed full this weekend a lot of campers, even in tent sites were pretty filled in,” said Neuhalfen.

“It’s one of those things where when people are almost forced to stay together and so it’s just a nice break from getting away from home, getting it the outdoors, enjoying the fresh air, just doing something different together,” said Keith Jarvi, a naturalist with Ponca State Park.

While this summer in the week, most cabins were closed to get them sanitized for the weekend, the state park has continued to host as many activities as possible.

“Today we were throwing tomahawks and it’s a really popular event here, families like to come and just try their hand at it, it takes a bit of time to learn but once they get into the rhythm, they do a really good job,” said Jarvi.

“We loved the pool, we loved family golfing that was nearby and I think genuinely sitting by the campfire and doing s’mores is a great thing,” said Grotrian.

Ponca State Park employees tell me Labor Day weekend really is the conclusion of this year’s camping season.

