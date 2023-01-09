SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After ringing in 2023, some people look for a sober start to the new year. Dry January is a tradition where people try to avoid drinking alcohol for an entire month.

Tonja Winekauf is a nurse practitioner for MercyOne in Sioux City. She said a month-long break from alcohol can be a sudden change for some people.

“It may affect their overall health. They feel a dependence on alcohol, and they feel anxious when they try Dry January, so these individuals, we do not recommend they stop alcohol abruptly,” she said.

Winekauf said people who complete Dry January successfully can experience benefits such as lower stress and weight loss.

Will Meier is a Drug Court Officer for the state of Iowa. He said people have a variety of excuses for why they need to keep drinking.

“Over the years, I’ve heard them all,” Meier said. “I need to drink to go to bed. I need to drink to go out and have fun. I need to drink because I’m in this relationship and they drink.”

Meier said a lot of people who he’s helped have said they’re able to enjoy some activities even more now that they’re not drinking.