Siouxlanders take in summer festivities at Party in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Summer wasn’t quite over for one Sioux City neighborhood.

On Monday night, the Morningside Commercial Club held their annual Party in the Park on Morningside Avenue.

The event featured a car show, plus food and entertainment for the family.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers said they’re glad to have it again.

“Well, that’s something that with People’s Bank working with them, we are really big on giving back to the community. And just being part of the Commercial Club, they’re the same thing, giving back to the community. support them because that’s who supports us.” Corey Buss, People’s Bank Market President.

Buss said they have spoken with other surrounding businesses in possibly expanding the event due to it’s continued growth over the years.