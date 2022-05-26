SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cat taken from the front yard in Siouxland has returned home Thursday.

Rambo the cat was taken from Kortney Barbee’s front yard Friday after she let her cat outside.

Barbee reported the incident to the police as well as hung posters and asked for help on various community Facebook pages, including Noah’s Hope.

Early Thursday, Barbee told KCAU 9 that Rambo has since returned home. She said the cat appeared on the porch hungry and disheveled.

Cindy Rarrat with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center said Siouxlanders should take action to protect their pets, recommending they get microchipped.