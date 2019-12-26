Siouxlanders spend time volunteering on Christmas day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Christmas season is all about spending time with the ones you love the most. However, some Siouxlanders have decided to step away from their friends and family for the day and give back.

The Gospel Mission has been serving Christmas dinner for those who are in need for 80 years. It’s not possible without the help of volunteers.

“Everyone’s only so far from being in a destitute situation or a situation where you know they need some help, so I had some time. So I thought I’d come to give it,” said Johnathan Tinsley, a volunteer at Gospel Mission.

Tinsley and his twin boys.

Tinsley’s twin boys are working on Christmas. So instead of being home alone, he decided to give back to those less fortunate in Siouxland.

“The families that are here, it’s kind of nice because I am not with anyone on Christmas. So seeing other people smile, eat, and have family time is kind of filling a little void I have missing right now, ” said Tinsley.

Tinsley has been donating his time at Gospel Mission for more than three years. It’s the people he meets that bring him back each year.

“Servicing others, you can always find that there are good things in good people,” said Tinsley.

The Gospel Mission will serve more than 300 people during their annual Christmas meal.

“We could not survive without the volunteers. Without people supporting us both financially and with their time,” said Gospel Mission Executive Director Paul Mahaffie.

Fifteen volunteers spent their day giving back to those who are in need on Christmas day.

“It’s amazing how many people do want to give help and support the people in this community. We have a very loving community that we live in,” said Mahaffie.

But for Tinsley, it’s a day well spent serving those in the community and helping them feel loved and appreciated.

“People are being served. People are here, families, individuals, couples, so it brings a little bit of everyone and gets them in the Christmas spirit,” said Tinsley.

The Gospel Mission served two meals on Christmas Day. Many of the volunteers stayed to serve both lunch and dinner to those in need. This is an annual tradition that the Gospel Mission plans to continue.