Siouxlanders speak with Iowa leaders during Legislative Town Hall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senate and House Representatives continued their discussion Saturday morning with the League of Women Voters.

The Town Hall at the Sioux City Museum allowed Siouxlanders to speak directly with Iowa leaders. Questions were asked about the bottle bill, background checks, mental health, and speed camera operations.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission attended the meeting.

“Spread the word because we are going to be future leaders, so it would be nice and more interesting to learn more about what’s happening and how we can use today’s stuff to help benefit the future,” said Kayla Jabre with the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

Legislators will hit the ground running when they return to the session towards the end of March.