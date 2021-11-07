Siouxlanders sleep outside for event dedicated to homeless awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the weather gets colder, it might not be ideal for camping. However, some people don’t have a choice, and a yearly event highlights the difficulties those people might face.

The 16th Annual Siouxland Sleep Out had dozens of people setting up tents and temporary structures at Cone Park.

Participants slept outdoors, just like the estimated 2,700 homeless people in Iowa. The Siouxland Sleep Out website states in the Sioux City area, there is almost three times the statewide average of homeless people.

“People can come out, freeze their buns off for the overnight, and get an appreciation of this is what people have to do every single night every winter. So, we’re hoping that will make them think, go back and count their blessings and maybe share, pay it forward,” said Siouxland Sleep Out Event Coordinator Willie Delfs.



The first event took place in 2005, and this year’s event aimed to raise $50,000 for local non-profits that help those without permanent homes.

As of Sunday, the organization has raised more than $47,000.