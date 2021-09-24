Siouxlanders shred two tons of paperwork during Shred-tastic event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Identity theft can happen to anyone if important documents fall into the wrong hands, but Siouxland volunteers helped people safely shred their paperwork.

Staff members from Document Depot, Siouxland Center for Active Generations and Connections Area on Aging shredded over two tons of files in two hours. The event functioned as a drive-thru, with workers taking files from the backs of people’s cars and preparing them for shredding.

Chris Kuchta is the community engagement specialist with Connections Area Agency on Aging and said she loves how the community comes together to provide this service.

“We are thankful to partner with Document Depot and Siouxland Center for Active Generrations, not only just for the site and the service but also for the volunteers who step forward to help out. It’s been a very, very impressive event ,very efficient again because of the good volunteers that we have,” said Kuchta.

The event has been held for over a decade and will be held next year in May.