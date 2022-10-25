SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Since 2020, Siouxland has continued the yearly tradition of trunk or treat for kids across the tri-state.

The Siouxland Mental Health Center held the event Tuesday bringing in kids in costumes to go from car to car collecting sweet treats.

Marketing and fundraising coordinator for Siouxland Mental Health Center, Morgan Haskel, said one of the best parts of the event are seeing the different costumes.

“Seeing all the kids, that’s my favorite thing, interacting with the kids. Some people who have come back each year or new faces that we haven’t seen and just maybe they remember our event and they wanna come back next year,” said Haskel.

Parents that may have missed their chance Tuesday have a few more chances to go the event before the end of October.