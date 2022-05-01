SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day may be over, but Siouxlanders are still finding ways to dispose of their items properly.

Over at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board held their semi annual Re-event.

Siouxlanders brought old e-waste, lightbulbs, styrofoam to have them disposed of for a small fee.

Organizers of the event said it’s an important way to preserve the local ecosystem.

“We kind of take clean drinking water for granted, but eventually all this stuff ends up in the environment where it can really impact your life. It could end up in your well water. It could end up in your city drinking water if it gets out into the river,” said John Helms of the Environmental Advisory Board.

Those who missed out on the weekend event can still take e-waste items to the Citzens Convenience Center or hold off until the Re-Event returns in October.