SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Roughly 50 Siouxlanders tried to climb their way to the top of the leaderboards in “The Top Rope Competition” on Saturday.

At the Long Lines Climbing complex in downtown Sioux City, climbers of various ages and skill levels competed to see who could make it to the highest point. Competitors were awarded points based on how high they got and the difficulty of the climb.

Alex Arwin, the gym manager at Long Lines Climbing told KCAU 9 that this event was just a way to get community members together for fun.

“Trying to just bring people together, have fun, expand on that community feel in the first place, and obviously kinda gain some more growth in our own gym,” said Erwin.

However, growth might not be possible for Long Lines Climbing as there are talks with the city about not renewing the gym’s contract after June.

“There’s this kind of disagreement with contract renewal and funding with this place, there was potential of closing, but we’re kinda in the limbo state. We’ve been extended a few months for sure, but we’re actually kinda reaching out and trying to find sponsorships and donors to keep this place alive,” said Erwin.

At this time talks are still in the works for Long Lines Climbing and the city. KCAU 9 will provide updates as they become available.