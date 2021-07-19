10-year-old organizes Sergeant Bluff blood drive for younger sister with leukemia

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders came together Monday to help a child as she battles cancer.

The family of five-year-old Lolo Edlund held a blood drive in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Lolo Edlund has already had four blood transfusions throughout her ongoing battle with leukemia.

Her father, Jeff, said the blood drive was a great way to give back to the community and help other kids who might be going through similar situations.

“We’ve had a great number of responses from people who have donated on their own, even if they can’t make it here today and we really appreciate that,” Edlund said. “Thanks is not enough. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Building Blocks Preschool had already thrown a welcome home party for Lolo, as well as made bracelets and t-shirts, but preschool director Stacy Eldridge said this blood drive got the entire community involved.

“We had a principal give. We had the secretary come to give. We had a teacher’s husband show up. We had the librarian of the high school,” Eldridge said. “To see a community come around a family has been amazing.”

For information on how to find a donation center near you, visit the LifeServe Blood Center’s website.