SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Even though we’re currently in the fall season, experts say homeowners need to prepare their lawns for the winter. With that weather season coming, and while we still enjoy the fall colors, there are some things that experts recommend you do to make sure your spring colors coming better.

Things like not cutting your grass too close to the ground, putting down fresh mulch around trees, and giving your plants a little extra food to give them a boost before winter.

“Going into winter you want to leave it at the 3 and a half inches because then its enough cover to grab the snow act as a blanket and just protect those crowns of the grass to make it through the winter,” Sheryl Schelm at the Early May Garden Center said.

Fall is also a great time to put down seeds as the warm days and cool nights help get it started with fewer weeds to worry about.