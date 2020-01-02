Siouxlanders share their resolutions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many people, a new year means a chance to start fresh to kick a bad habit, save some money or start working out.

Some Siouxlanders shared what they’re hoping to accomplish in 2020. Some resolutions focused on being healthier.

One person told KCAU 9 that he didn’t have a resolution for the year, but he had just accomplished last year’s goal to lose weight to join the Air Force.

“I can’t think of any, I didn’t really have any. My new year’s resolution for last year I just completed yesterday, finally, was to lose enough weight to join the Air Force,” said Ismael Gomez. “I always wanted to do and I feel like I could.”

Gomez also shared his method to accomplish it.

“When you feel like you can’t complete them or get down about it, just push through that. You know you can do it and have supportive people around you,” Gomez said.

The VanDuinen family is also trying to be healthier.

“We’ve looked up a lot of healthy recipes and are cutting out s lot of processed foods and carbs and then we each have 30 minutes to go workout and exercise on our own.”

They also said that they resolve for people to find God.

Another Siouxlander said that people should try to be kind and to encourage others.

“I actually don’t believe in resolutions. I think we should be living our best life every day, but if I have to say something I would say just to be more kind to people and be an encourager for people so they can live their best life,” Kelli Horton said.