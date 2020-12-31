Siouxlanders share their New Year’s plans, resolutions

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) — From watching the ball drop to hanging with family and friends, with a new year comes plans to celebrate, as well as setting new personal goals.

As Siouxlanders say goodbye to 2020, some share what they plan on doing to ring in the new year and their resolutions for 2021.

You can hear what they had to say above.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories