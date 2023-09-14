SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The last Siouxland fair of the summer season will come to a close this weekend in Spencer, Iowa.

The 6th day of the Clay County Fair was underway on Thursday with plenty of fairgoers on hand. One of the big attractions is of course the food with 21 new options for folks to try out ranging from Oreo caramel krispies to deep-fried stawberry short cake on a stick.

KCAU 9 went out to Spencer and spoke with a couple of people about their favorite part about the fair.

“There’s an animal barn, there’s lots of food and rides. And there’s also these very good funnel cakes. I really like the corndogs here, oh yeah the corndogs,” said fairgoers Hudson and Elliott Harms.

As many as 300-thousand guests are expected at the fair this year… The gates remain open through Sunday.

One of the many people up there to enjoy the fair was KCAU 9’s very own Victor Perez. He even brought some Spudnik donuts back to the station.