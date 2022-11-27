SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many small businesses rely on in-person sales to make ends meet but not all businesses have a brick-and-mortar building to call home.

On Saturday, Downtown Partners commenced the weekly small business marketplace for businesses that don’t have physical locations in Sioux City. The event takes place at the Blue Bird Flats Apartment Community downtown.

Farmer’s market vendors and other businesses can participate in the weekly events to give shoppers an opportunity to pick up gifts for loved ones while supporting small businesses.

“They might do some online sales, but the in-person retail setting is kind of the bulk of what provides us our income so it’s really important for stuff like this to exist,” said Aaron Mallett with Mallett Farms.

The small business marketplace will be open each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through December 17.