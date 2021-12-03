Siouxlanders search for solutions to childcare shortage

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Insufficient child care costs the Nebraska and Iowa economies millions of dollars each year.

While Siouxland’s child care shortage contributes to labor problems, local businesses are taking matters into their own hands to solve this issue.

Christopher McGowan is the president of the Siouxland Initiative. He said local employers are planning to get directly involved with child care.

“So we now have local employers for the first time looking at the possibility of implementing on site child care at their places of employment, places of work,” McGowan said.

Michael Bayala is the owner of Translation and Income Tax assistance services. He has been working for years to open a 24-hour child care center, a facility which he said will help Siouxland’s worker shortage.

“The most majority of people cannot work late at night because they have children,” Bayala said.

Bayala adds far too many Siouxlanders are forced to choose between working or caring for their kids, but he hopes his center can help make a difference.

“When you look at the average of age is people who have a lot of children and they have to have somewhere safe to take care of their children,” Bayala said.

The center will open later this month, but Bayala said he’s still working on hiring additional staff.