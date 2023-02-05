SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Snow has nothing on these Siouxlanders. 10 inches of snow was no problem for runners in the 10th annual Snow Scamper 5K on Saturday.

The event was held at Hillview Park just outside of Hinton where over 50 people gathered with their “snow shoes” to make the frozen trek.

The run is part of the Park’s fundraising efforts to keep Northwest Iowa beautiful.

“Getting people out in the park and they go ‘Oh wow, what a beautiful place, I didn’t know this was here,’” said Madalyn Hewitt with the Plymouth County Conservation, “That’s the best part of hearing it, that people are really enjoying their time here. They get to explore new things; they learn new things.”

Registration for the 11th annual 5K will open in November for those who would like to participate in the next event.