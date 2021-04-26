Siouxlanders saddle up for Play Day

WHITING, Iowa (KCAU) – It was Play Day for Loess Hills Saddle Club.

“We’re just having fun with our horses… This not typically something this horse does. This is her first show or her first play day,” rider, Cindy Gochanour, said.

People of all ages saddled up for games and a little competition. And although it looks like it’s all fun and games, the competition was real.

“I love having the kids come out because that’s our future for horse people. If we don’t get kids involved… It’ll just die. And we don’t want that. We want the kids to enjoy and have a lot of fun,” rider, Marv Pfeifer, said.

“It’s really nice to see a bunch of kids out here. That’s what keeps this sport and this love going. Is the kids that love to learn the horses,” Gochanour said.

The riders competed in barrel races, keyhole and poles.

“The more exposure the horse gets the more comfortable they are riding. The more you can do with your horse. Do parades and be around people and that way your horse doesn’t get spooked,” Pfeifer said.

“I am doing the barrels, poles, keyhole, and then the egg race just to get him experienced and see what he can do. I haven’t had him very long,” rider Cooley Elizabeth said.

Participants of the play day said hours out on the dirt is all about comradery.

“It’s just so much fun to be with people that have the same love for the animal and for the outdoors,” Gochanour said.

“Just more knowledge for my horse. Working together with him, coming together as one,” Pfeifer said.