DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Scene of the Crash Car Show made its return to Dakota County for the eighth year in a row.

More than 250 cars parked along the fairgrounds and some of the hot rods competed in drag races.

One of the event founders explained why Scene of the Crash is a must-do for car lovers.

“Scene of the Crash is a car show, but it’s more than just a car show. We have tons of events going on, we have dirt drags, mini bike races. Pin up contests, food vendors, other vendors, live music, tons of things going on,” said event founder, Rodney Reisdorph.

Money was also raised during the event with live auctions. Last year, those funds went towards a free welding class for kids.