UNION COUNTY, South Dakota (KCAU) — The Nora Store started as a general store back in 1907. Now Siouxlanders gather here every year to celebrate Christmas.

Mike Pedersen bought the store back in 1975 and acquired an organ with the hope of creating some holiday joy in Union County.

“When I was a kid, the music I liked to practice the most was Christmas songs, so I thought I’ll have an open house and see if people want to come to Nora and sing Christmas carols and the rest is history,” Pedersen said.

While many people travel far to enjoy this event, they say the sense of community keeps bringing them back.

Gary Schweitzer and his wife Karen drove more than an hour from Garretson, South Dakota last year, and they came back again this year.

“I think one of the things that stuck out for me was just the exchange between all the people, all the participants,” Gary said. “Somebody got up and played piano for a while, everybody is involved singing songs, picking out songs. By the time you leave, it’s a big family.”

Karen Schweitzer said the experience is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“The place is very nostalgic and it’s just a fun way, you know, you feel like you’re back sort of in the Rockwell Pictures kind of era and it’s just a fun way to celebrate and he does a great job storytelling with the organ,” said Karen.

Pedersen said while the antique decorations and the organ give the store a festive look, it’s the community members that bring the Christmas spirit to life.

“The only reason it continues to go is because it’s not about me,” Pedersen said. “We’re losing a sense of community and my hope and prayer is that everybody that walks in through that door comes into here feeling like they’re somebody.”