Siouxlanders respond to Supreme Court decision on DACA

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is here to stay. At least for now.

It’s a day of relief for the several thousand Siouxland DACA recipients, more commonly known as Dreamers. The Supreme Court’s ruling said the Trump Administration’s rescinding of the DACA program was illegal.

In Siouxland, the Mary J. Treglia Community House serves thousands of DACA recipients.

“Hearing the decision of the Supreme Court announced today makes me think of our friends, clients and neighbors that will be relieved after having lived in such uncertainty and fear of what would happen to them,” Andrea Paret, a DOJ representative, said.

Paret helps renew DACA applications in Siouxland, and she said her clients have expressed fear and uncertainty.

“It was scary to think about that I could possibly be sent to a country that I don’t know anything about. I’ve lived here most of my life. So considering going back to a country where my family is from, Columbia, I’d be going back to a country I didn’t know. That’s where all the fear comes in,” Alex Vasquez, a DACA recipient in Sioux Center, said.

Vasquez came to the United States from Columbia when he was just 5-years-old.

“I remember from an early age, waking up to go to school and putting my hand over my heart and saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day because this is the country I believe I belong to,” Vasquez said.

Bibiana Lopez is a student at Northwest Iowa Community College and a DACA recipient. She said she was bursting with excitement when she learned of the ruling

“It makes me feel safe in this country. And it allows me to be working. That means a lot to me so I can help out my family. It allows me to go to school and that’s been a really big goal for me,” Lopez said.

“It’s almost like being part of the family but not being in the family. And if you can picture yourself at the dining room table with your family would be OK with someone at the table feeling like your not part of the family?” Vasquez Said.

He adds that although the ruling is a victory, he wishes there could be a more permanent solution.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday to uphold DACA.

Because the issue was with how the Trump Administration went about doing away with DACA, it can still dismantle it in another way.