SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many people looked back on one of the worst days in Siouxland history on Tuesday. The crash of United Flight 232.

33 years ago, Captain Al Haynes piloted a badly damaged DC 10 onto the runway at Sioux Gateway Airport.

The last official observance of the crash took place in 2014, but even today those that are forever connected to the tragedy return to Sioux City.

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation serves as a gathering spot for visitors. At the museum, you can find a display that includes several artifacts from the crash.

112 people lost their lives on July 19, 1989, but 184 people were saved through the dedication and teamwork of many first responders, medical professionals, and others.