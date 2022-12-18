SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered at the Sergeant Floyd Monument on Saturday to pay their respects as part of Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America Day is dedicated to paying tribute to fallen veterans, and Sioux City paid tribute to its oldest fallen veteran, Sergeant Charles Floyd.

A wreath was placed at the monument to honor the veteran who died over 200 years ago while on the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

“They honor fallen veterans across the nation and we do this to remember Sergeant Floyd,” said Honor Guard Brad Holder.

Every year on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, the honor guard also re-enacts the encampment where he died.