Siouxlanders remember Juneteenth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In recent weeks, protesters across the country have demanded racial equality after the death of George Floyd. On Friday, people in Sioux City and across the country are taking time to celebrate Juneteenth, a day that marks the emancipation of slaves in Texas.

“This is a day we can come together and rejoice,” said Monique Scarlett with Unity in the Community.

It’s an important holiday in the African-American community, being the day that black slaves in Texas learned they were free. This came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“Not to forget where we came from in the fields, enslaved, and that’s why these are important topics to discuss now because we know where we are going and to protect our rights of freedom,” Scarlett said.

Richard Miller said its a time for celebration through music rather than mourning.

“I like to express myself through music because I believe that it is something that can be more powerful. It can touch more lives. It can touch more people, and it can just move more situations,” said Miller.

Others believe getting involved in community advocacy groups can help spark change.

“Be a part of organizations. It’s okay to be commentators to speculate, but we want participators. The local chapter of the NAACP, the league of voters for women’s rights, there are so many to apply for the human rights commission learn what your rights are and how to protect them,” said Scarlett.

Siouxland advocates say the conversation around systematic racism needs to continue moving forward.

“We want to make sure it stays in the forefront, because we can’t forget that history. We can’t forget what we endorsed and what we had to go through as the people and what we continue to go through as the people. But I think as long as we have days like Juneteenth, we know that people will and know that there is something ahead better for us,” NCAAP president Ike Rayford said.

There have been multiple bills introduced in several states to make Juneteenth a recognized holiday.