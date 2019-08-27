Siouxlanders remember Flight 232 Captain Al Haynes

It was the man captaining flight 232, Al Haynes, that perhaps had the most significant impact on Siouxland.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From improved aircraft designs to changes in training protocols, the 1989 crash of United Flight 232 had an impact on many. It was the man captaining that flight, Al Haynes, that perhaps had the most significant impact on Siouxland.

We remember Captain Haynes who passed away Sunday in Seattle at age 87. Captain Haynes was an accomplished and honored pilot long before the events of that steamy July day in 1989.

The actions of him and his crew saved many lives. Siouxlanders say his impact on Siouxland continues 30 years since the crash.

“The respect that communities and the world had for that man is just unbelievable,” said Brown.

Gary Brown was the Woodbury County Emergency Manager when Flight 232 crashed July 19, 1989.

Brown says the way Captain Al Haynes turned tragedy to triumph is inspiring.

“He took a really significant tragedy and he spent the rest of his life sharing that story trying to help other communities and other responders and other businesses to be well prepared to face a crisis themselves,” said Brown.

The events of July 19, 1989, brought people together, making the best of a terrible event.

“Captain Haynes when he got dismissed from the hospital, he came up to Briar Cliff to visit some of the survivors and also some of the family who had lost loved ones in the crash. He came up to visit with them, so that was my first opportunity to visit with Captian Haynes,” said Jim Wharton.

Thirty years ago, Wharton served as marketing director at Briar Cliff. The college served as a respite for the dozens of survivors until family arrived. It wasn’t until months after the tragic crash that Larry Finley started to understand the wisdom of Captain Haynes.

“He always felt responsible to a certain extent. I think all of the crew members felt a certain responsibility because of the fact that they were responsible for those passengers on that aircraft,” said Finley.

Today, Finley oversees the MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation, home to many artifacts associated with the crash.

“He looked back at the seat and he looked at me with a smile on his face and he says, ‘Look at the seat, Larry. That explains why my head my neck and my back hurt so darn bad while I was waiting for you guys to get me out,'” said Finley.

“In Sioux City, this is as close as we’re ever going to have to a real-life hero was Captain Al Haynes, because what he was able to do that day was nothing short of a miracle,” said Wharton.

Capt. Haynes was also was a huge friend of the little league. Field #4 at Pulaski Park in Sioux City was named in his honor. He was little league umpire as well as a game announcer.