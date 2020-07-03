Siouxlanders remember Bishop Heelan student who died in a hit-and-run incident in Florida

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Family, friends, and classmates were among those that gathered on Thursday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City, remembering a Bishop Heelan student who died after a hit and run incident last week in Florida.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to 19-year-old Keaton Chicoine, who passed away two days before he was to graduate.

The three-hour visitation, that’s believed to be the first-ever held at the school’s football field, was followed by a vigil service.

School pictures and others from scrapbooks there to help share the life story of Keaton.

“Just kind of one of those kids who always had that twinkle in his eye, always a little bit of mischief but so well-loved. Just a great kid and certainly be mourned by thousands, I think this weekend,” said John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

A funeral mass for Keaton Chicoine is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church.

